 »   »  கொள்ளை கும்பலை சேர்ந்தவராக அறந்தாங்கி நிஷா... அடுத்து படம் முழுக்க வரும் கேரக்டர்!

English summary

Aranthangi Nisha is currently doing TV channel shows. She has acted in 'kalakalappu 2' directed by Sundar.C. In this film, she plays as the thief gang person. After that, Nisha will be played in 'Maari 2' with dhanush.