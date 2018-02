 »   »  அர்ஜுன் ரெட்டி நாயகி ஷாலினி பாண்டே இதிலும் கில்லியா... நாளை வெளியாகிறது பாடல்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Shalini Pandey, who is the heroine of 'Arjun Reddy', is currently acting in some tamil films like '100% Kaadhal' and 'Gorilla'. Shalini Pandey is a good singing talented person and she has already sung in some albums. At this stage, Shalini Pandey is sung for 'Naa Pranamai' Telugu movie.