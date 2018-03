 »   »  கவுதம் மேனனுக்கு அரவிந்த்சாமி பதிலடி: இதுக்கு பெயர் தான் டீசன்டா கழுவி ஊத்துவதோ?

Yes we all can grow a few things, a pair of eyes that sees what we do to others , a pair of ears to hear the truth, a conscience to tell us when we are wrong and a pair of whatever to accept our mistakes and apologise...instead we grow our list of commitments that we can’t keep.

