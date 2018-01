 »   »  இது எனக்கு பிடிக்கல: ரவிச்சந்திரன் அஸ்வின் பற்றி ட்வீட்டிய 'லட்சுமி'

It sure is going to be difficult to watch @ashwinravi99 wear a different jersey and play against yellow. I dont like it :/ He is namma boy!

Ravichandran Ashwin is going to play for Kings XI Punjab in this IPL season. Lakshmi shortfilm fame Lakshmi Priya tweeted that, "It sure is going to be difficult to watch ashwinravi99 wear a different jersey and play against yellow. I dont like it :/ He is namma boy!"