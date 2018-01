 »   »  என்ன ஒரு காட்டுமிராண்டித்தனம், ஏன் இப்படி? : காயத்ரி ரகுராம் கொந்தளிப்பு

For a movie burning school bus is atroshious what happened to ppl why so much violence. Action needs to be taken.

Gayathri Raghuram has tweeted that, 'For a movie burning school bus is atroshious what happened to ppl why so much violence. Action needs to be taken.' She tweeted so after Padmaavat protesters attacked a school bus in Gurugram on wednesday.