 »   »  இதனால் என் கெரியரே நாசமா போனாலும் பரவாயில்லை: ஜெய் பட இயக்குனர் பரபர போஸ்ட்

English summary

Balloon director Sinish said in a FB post that, 'I respect my guts to stay honest and if this statement is going to ruin my carrier, I will happily endure it because, I know the pain of loosing money as an investor. I have proof for everything and I am ready to produce wen needed..so those concern ppl who is responsible for delay and loss hav to come forward and take d responsible and settle d loss to producer.'