 »   »  2017-ன் சிறந்த அறிமுக இயக்குநர் யார்..? #BestOfTamilCinema2017 #FilmibeatPolls

English summary

In the opinion poll of our readers, there was a big competition for the question of who was the best debut director of the year 2017. Finally, Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, director of 'Aruvi', has been selected as the best debut director of the year 2017. 'Aramm' director Gopi Nainar got second place.