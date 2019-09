டிஆர்பிக்காக கேவலமாக நடந்து கொள்ளும் பிக் பாஸ்.. தர்ஷனிடமிருந்து நிஜ காதலியை பிரிக்க சதி? ஷாக் தகவல்

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Tharshan 🎁🎀🌺🎂 @tharshan_shant Ur God's favourite child earning love and blessings of everyone whereever u go! Stay blessed always! May this year and all the years ahead shower Success, Joy, Love and Light in ur life 😊👍 Good luck for Bigboss👍👍 Huge Thanks to the adorable kids and management of Kaakum Karangal Orphanage for ur unconditional love for Tharshan ❤🙏 🤗🤗 (Disclaimer: This is not for any kind of publicity for myself. This is heartfelt wishes sent out by the sweet kids to Tharshan🙏🙏 im just the messenger. Please visit these wonderful kids when time permits) Sent this video to Vijay TV too but they said they will not play it may be cuz im in it. Tharshan will miss the celebration but the kids' wishes will reach him😔😔 @vijay_tv_bigboss #happybirthdaytharshan #tharshanbb3 #bigboss3 #tharshanarmy #vijaytelevision #vijayt