 »   »  "ரொம்ப ஓவராத்தான் போறீங்கய்யா..." ஜூலி நடிக்கும் படத்தின் டைட்டில் இதுவா?

Julie, who is known as 'Veera Thamizhachi' by the Jallikattu struggle, participated in the Biggboss show. Julie starring in commercials is now acting as heroine. The news is reported that, 'Uththami' in the title of julie's film.