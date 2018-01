 »   »  "ப்ளூ வேல் கேமைவிட ஒரு மோசமான.." - ஜீவா நடிக்கும் 'கீ' ட்ரெய்லர்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Jeeva, Nikki galrani are playing lead roles in the movie 'Kee' is directed by kalees. Jeeva plays a hacker role in 'Kee'. 'Kee' is the film that speaks the problems of technology. The trailer of 'Kee' movie has recently been released.