கடவுளுக்கு நல்ல மனிதர்கள் தேவை போல.. விவேக் மரணம்.. பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர் உருக்கம்!

Dearest #Vivek !! You were not only a brilliant actor and entertainer but also your presence on the screen was extremely calming. I know God needs good people up there. But we needed you more. Your absence will be felt for years. Om Shanti!! 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/WElbZza9N8

English summary

