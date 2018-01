 »   »  ஆபாசப் பட நடிகை, சர்ச்சை இயக்குநர் மீது வழக்குப் பதிவு... ஐதராபாத் போலீஸ் நடவடிக்கை!

Thank you @RGVzoomin for shooting GOD ,SEX and TRUTH with me..it’s been an exhilarating experience to see myself through ur vision #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/Vsm153sMFD

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma has directed a short film starring Mia Malkova, the famous porn star. That short film is titled 'GOD, SEX and TRUTH'. Social welfare organizations have complained against RGV and mia malkova to Hyderabad police. Hyderabad police have filed a case against RGV and mia malkova.