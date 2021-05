மேலும் ஒரு இழப்பு.. வார்த்தையே வரலை.. நடிகர் பாண்டு மரணம்.. திரைத்துறை பிரபலங்கள் உருக்கம்!

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors.



Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yAvNwmjRms — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021