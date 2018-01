 »   »  'சினிமாக்காரங்கனா இளிச்சவாயங்களா..?" - பொங்கி எழுந்த விக்னேஷ் சிவன்!

https://t.co/RdLz1YmDk8 The so called VJ’s U have no rights or qualified to comment abt the versatile actor surya sir. First u 2 act in one movie then u comment on others.

These days..Film industry has becum such a soft target for every1 There is no respect for such a dignified man& somethin needs to be done:( https://t.co/jMHWR6vhXb

English summary

Popular TV's anchors have been have been trolling about Surya's height. Director Vignesh Sivan said, "These days... Film industry has become such a soft target for everyone. There is no respect for such a dignified man."