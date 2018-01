 »   »  அப்பா வயது ஹீரோவுடன் நெருக்கம்: இளம் நடிகையை புறக்கணிக்கும் இயக்குனர்கள்?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Fatima Sana Shaikh became an overnight sensation when she signed Aamir Khan's film Dangal. After the super success of the movie, Aamir offered her his next project, The Thugs Of Hindostan. There were many reports claiming Aamir Khan's fondness for his protege but now it has been said that because of their 'special bond' Sana is finding it difficult to get work in Bollywood.