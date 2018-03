 »   »  அய்யோ பாவம், இலியானாவுக்கு இப்படி ஒரு பிரச்சனையா?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress Ileana said that, "My biggest struggle would be dealing with my personal issues, like I have had major body and mental health issues, and that's something I continue to work upon, and I have gotten better and I do feel the little breaks I take from my work, from this world help. I continue to work on being healthy from within," she adds.