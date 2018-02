 »   »  வேற பிரேக்கிங் நியூஸே கிடைக்கலையா?: நியூஸ் சேனலை அசிங்கப்படுத்திய 'சங்கமித்ரா'

You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel ! shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that? 🤣🤣👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/mJM228LdF1

English summary

A leading news channel posted a collage of Disha Patani during her childhood days Vs today's persona on Twitter, but their caption did not go down well with Disha Patani at all. The caption read, "Can you believe how ugly Disha Patani looked once, see the contrast." A furious Disha, posted the screenshot of the caption and collage and humourelsy trolled the news channel.