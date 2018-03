கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his big debut in the Telugu film inudstry with the movie Mahanati, which is the biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri. He tweeted that, 'Don't think I've worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time ! #NadigaiyarThilakam MahanatiTheFilm'