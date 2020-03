அதுதான் கடைசி என்பதை நான் உணரவில்லை.. நீங்களின்றி வாழ்க்கை பழையபடி இருக்காது கதறும் சேதுவின் நண்பர்!

View this post on Instagram

My life will never be the same without you Sethu. The most painful day in my life. 20 years of friendship, brother hood, the vision we had for the world & youngsters, we decided to give this world ONLY goodness & happiness. When you left’ you took away a part of me which will remain empty forever. One small request for the people - HE PASSED AWAY bec OF CARDIAC ARREST & NOT CORONA, pls don’t spread rumours at this point.