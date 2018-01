 »   »  முட்டாள் ********: சூர்யாவை கலாய்த்த விஜேக்களை திட்டிய ஞானவேல்ராஜா

Dump ******** need to be treated in some mental hospital..look into the mirror and spit on yourself @sangeethas23 @NivedhithaVJ https://t.co/7vUClJ6WRt

English summary

Producer Gnanavelraja tweeted that,' Dump ******** need to be treated in some mental hospital..look into the mirror and spit on yourself sangeethas23 NivedhithaVJ'. Sangeetha and Nivedhitha made fun of Suriya's height.