 »   »  'எனை நோக்கி பாயும் தோட்டா' மூன்றாவது சிங்கிள் ட்ராக் ரிலீஸ்... கௌதம் மேனனின் லேட்டஸ்ட் அப்டேட்!

In line with the tradition of a song release as the year ends and a new year begins and a countdown to release as shoot nears completion. VISIRI from #ENPT by @DarbukaSiva and Thamarai complete with @sidsriram vocals pic.twitter.com/6D39lxkOuM

English summary

Gautham Menon has been busy shooting for a long time for 'Enai nokki paayum thotta' lead by Dhanush and Megha Akash. The film is composed by Dharbuka Siva. 'ENPT' film's two single tracks were released already. Now the next single 'Visiri...' will be released on December 31st. The film's director Gautham Menon has said that the film's shooting was yet to completed.