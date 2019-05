“இத.. இதைத் தான் எதிர்பார்த்தோம்”.. திட்டிய ரசிகர்களையே பாராட்ட வைத்த விஜய் பட நடிகை!

View this post on Instagram

THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia corset, and Kanjeevaram sari by @madhurya_creations 👄👄👄 . . Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 16, 2019 at 7:45am PDT