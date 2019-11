எல்லாம் ஓகே ஆகிடுச்சு.. ஸ்லம்டாக் மில்லியனர் நாயகியின் வருங்கால கணவர் இவர்தான்!

View this post on Instagram

Taj Mahal or as Rabindranath Tagore so rightly called it, 'a teardrop on the cheek of time.' . It is impossible to not feel overwhelmed with awe and wonder as you step into the presence of this magnificent shrine of love. As we walked through the mausoleum at sunrise, the wind tunnel that was created within the main dome was almost hauntingly poetic. Your heart skips many beats. Call it love, call it ambition, call it pride...This King worshipped his Queen. Shah Jahan ❤ Mumtaz