 »   »  ஆதாரமில்லாமல் கமல் மீது குற்றம் சாட்டவில்லை - மல்லுக்கட்டும் கௌதமி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress Gauthami, accused Raj kamal films of not paying the salary for working as a costume designer in 'Vishwaroopam' and 'Dhasavatharam'. "If you give proof for salary pay off, we are definitely ready to pay the money," Rajkalam Films said. Gauthami has now said that, "I do not complained without proof".