3வது குழந்தை ஆன் தி வே.. நிறைமாத கர்ப்பத்துடன் கலக்கல் போட்டோஷூட் நடத்திய கீதாஞ்சலி செல்வராகவன்!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much for making me look the way I feel @mommyshotsbyamrita feeling fit, feeling healthy, feeling strong, feeling sexy, feeling happy, filled with love and joy... Altogether feeling FABULOUS and I think you have captured that beautifully!!!! Have to mention @stylemuze who knew exactly what would work for me while not compromising on your vision either! So a big thank you to her too! (Below is @mommyshotsbyamrita post that I have reposted) 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 I’ve always seen #Maternity portraits be styled and posed a certain way. And I never questioned it. Until I finally did! Portraits can be fun, experimental and stylish if you want ‘em to be. Here’s @gitanjaliselvaraghavan slaying it at her #MaternityPortrait shoot in so much style and grace ❤️❤️. Absolutely love what we created here with her! Happier that she loved it too! Share your thoughts in the comments below! . . Lit with @profotoglobal @profotousa @srishtidigilife @sonyalphain @sonyalpha Styled By @stylemuze MUAH by : @rachelstylesmith #fashionmaternity #maternityphotography #maternityphotoshoot #bestfamilyphotographer #heart_imprint_vip #best_art_project #celebrityfamilyphotographer #familyphotographermumbai #cpcfeature #smartphonePhotographyworkshop #toddler #maternity #portrait_perfection #heart_imprint_vip #clickinmoms #newbornphotography #newbornphotographer #chennaiphotographer #mumbaiphotographer #art_daily #safety #pose #newbornprops #portraits_instagram #babyphotography #mommyshots #amritasamant #mommyshotsbyamrita