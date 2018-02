 »   »  ஏங்க, திறமைசாலியை மதிக்கவே மாட்டீங்களா?: ஜி.வி. பிரகாஷ் கோபம்

Young inventor ... share max friends ... hope he gets his approval for his inventions pic.twitter.com/NVnEfHi3Ry

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

GV Prakash Kumar is pretty upset after reading a news about a young inventor in Tamil Nadu. He shared the article on twitter and said that, 'Young inventor ... share max friends ... hope he gets his approval for his inventions'