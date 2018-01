 »   »  உல்டாவா செய்யும் ஹன்சிகா: அவர் என்ன ஆசைப்பட்டா அப்படி செய்றார்?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Hansika is the leading lady of Vikram Prabhu's Thuppaki Munai being directed by Dinesh Selvaraj. 2018 has started on a good note for Hansika. Her movie with Prabhu Deva titled Gulebakavali is hitting the screens on january 12th.