 »   »  விபத்தில் சிக்கி அவர் இறந்துவிட்டார்: நடிகர் சிவா இரங்கல்

Dear Friends Thank you all for your support in helping us to find Pravin. Unfortunately, Pravin has met with an accident and is no more. Condolences to his family. RIP-Pravin Thank you guys once again for your efforts

Dear Friends, Pravin, a child who I know since my time at Vidyasagar school is missing from yesterday. Kindly help us find him. Last seen location : in and around Alwarpet.A humble request from me. Thanks 🙏 @vp_offl @Premgiamaren @actorsathish @ikamalhaasan @Actor_Siddharth pic.twitter.com/Uf9CjQeSbv

