 »   »  பாலிவுட்டிலும் உயர சர்ச்சை... பத்திரிகைக்கு அமிதாப் பச்சன் பதிலடி!

T 2617 - Job Application : Name : Amitabh Bachchan DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad Age : 76 yrs Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Recently, two TV anchors have criticized Suriya for his height. In Bollywood, a newspaper reported that Deepika and Katrina too tall for Shahid and Aamir khan. Amitabh Bachchan has posted a tweet about this news.