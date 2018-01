கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

'Hip Hop Tamizha' Aadhi, who directed, composed and acted as hero in the movie 'Meesaya Murukku'. 'Meesaya murukku' album have reached over 150 million streams. The ceremony of honoring the musicians was held at Satyam Cinemas. Hip hop aadhi says about his career connected with Satyam cinemas.