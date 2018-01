 »   »  வாரிசு நடிகருக்கு பாட்டியாக நடிக்க ஆசைப்படும் நிவேதா பெத்துராஜ்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Nivetha Pethuraj who has acted with Jayam Ravi in Tik Tik Tik said that she wants to act in Arav Ravi's 100th film probably as his grand mother. Nivetha is all praise of junior Ravi who is making his debut through Tik Tik Tik.