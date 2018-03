 »   »  தமிழகத்தில் அரசியல்.. ஐதராபாத்தில் 'இந்தியன் 2' ஷூட்டிங் - கமலின் ரெட்டைக்குதிரை சவாரி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Kamal Haasan has launched a political party in one hand, but on the other hand he is going to be involved in 'Indian 2' shooting. Kamal is joining 'Indian 2' with director Shankar. The shooting of 'Indian 2 'will begin in Ramoji Rao Film city in Hyderabad.