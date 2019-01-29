தமிழ்
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    Blue Sattai Maran Arrest: இயக்குனர் புகாரால் ப்ளூ சட்டை கைதா?: உண்மை என்ன?

    By Siva
    |
    ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் மீது புகார் அளித்த இயக்குனர் ஷக்தி சிதம்பரம்- வீடியோ

    சென்னை: சார்லி சாப்ளின் 2 பட இயக்குனர் புகார் அளித்ததை அடுத்து ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் கைதானதாக தகவல் வெளியானது. இந்நிலையில் இது குறித்த உண்மை தெரிய வந்துள்ளது.

    சார்லி சாப்ளின் 2 பட இயக்குனர் ஷக்தி சிதம்பரம் தமிழ் டாக்கீஸ் விமர்சகர் ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் படத்தை விமர்சிக்க பெரும் தொகை கேட்டதுடன் கொலை மிரட்டல் விடுத்ததாக தெரிவித்தார்.

    Is Blue Sattai Maran arrested?

    இதையடுத்து ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் மீது உரிய நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கக் கோரி அவர் சென்னை போலீஸ் கமிஷனர் அலுவலகத்தில் புகார் அளித்தார். அவர் புகாரை அடுத்து ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் கைது செய்யப்பட்டதாக தகவல் வெளியானது.

    இந்நிலையில் அந்த தகவலில் உண்மை இல்லை என்பது தெரிய வந்துள்ளது. ஷக்தி சிதம்பரத்தின் புகார் தொடர்பாக யாரும் ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறனை தொடர்பு கொள்ளவும் இல்லையாம், விசாரிக்கவும் இல்லையாம்.

    ஷக்தி சிதம்பரத்தை அடுத்து மேலும் சிலர் ப்ளூ சட்டை மாறன் மீது போலீசில் புகார் அளிக்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.

    English summary
    Blue Sattai Maran is not arrested after director Shakti Chidambaram gave a complaint against him at the Chennai police commissioner office.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    சினிமா செய்திகள், விமர்சனங்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்கಿ - Filmibeat Tamil

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue