 »   »  16வது மாடியில் இருந்து குதித்து பிரபல டிவி சீரியலின் சூப்பர்வைசிங் தயாரிப்பாளர் தற்கொலை

English summary

Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz's team was shocked as they got the news of the show's supervising producer, Sanjay Bairagi's death! According to a report, Sanjay committed suicide on Friday (March 2), at around 6.30 pm by jumping off the 16th floor of his building in Malad West's Silicon Park. He died on the spot.