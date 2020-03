நடிப்பில் இறங்கிய பிரபல நட்சத்திரத் தம்பதியின் மகள்.. ஆஹா அள்ளுதே... அப்பாவுடன் முதல் விளம்பர படம்!

View this post on Instagram

I know the timing isn't great , this is just a humble attempt, need all your support and love. I am very happy that I got to start out by sharing the screen space with my father. I sincerely thank the Malabar Gold family for giving me this opportunity. @appunninair sir , @syam_sutra sir and the entire crew, thank you for being so patient with me, couldn't have done it without all your encouragement.