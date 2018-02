 »   »  'காலா' டீசர் ரிலீஸ், ஆடியோ லாஞ்ச் எப்போ? கசியும் தகவல்கள்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' directed by Ranjith will be released on April 27 is officially announced. In this situation, other works of the film have been stepped up. Teaser and Trailer works has come to an end. Accordingly, the teaser of 'Kaala' will be released on March 10th.