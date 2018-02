 »   »  'கடைக்குட்டி சிங்கம்' படத்தின் ஷூட்டிங்கில் இப்படியொரு ஸ்பெஷலா?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Pandiraj is directing the movie 'Kadaikkutty Singam' lead by Karthi. Karthi plays the role of farmer in this film. Saayyesha and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the lead roles. The shooting of this film is taking place at Aachi Manorama's home in Chennai.