 »   »  ஹார்வர்டு பல்கலைக்கழதத்தில் தமிழக பிரச்சனைகளை புட்டு புட்டு வைக்கப் போகும் கமல்

Looking forward to speaking @indiaconf2018 at @harvard University in Boston on 10th Feb. Hope to see you all there!! https://t.co/Z2P5YRJjPZ

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will deliver a keynote at the Harvard University on February 10. He will talk about the issues plaguing Tamil Nadu, which he feels has "sunk to the lowest depth".