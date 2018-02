 »   »  கமலை அரசியலுக்கு வரவேற்கும் 'ஆளப் பொறந்தவரே மவ ராசா...' - இணையத்தில் வைரலாகும் பாடல்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actor Kamal Haasan has launched his political journey from Ramanathapuram district. This evening, Kaml will be introduced the name, symbol and flag of the party at Madurai. In this situation, a song has been made to welcome the political entry of Kamal. This song goes viral now.