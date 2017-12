 »   »  இந்த கூவத்தை தூய்மை செய்ய வரும் கங்கைக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள்:பிக் பாஸ் பிரபலம் #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry

God & People of TN will always be with you, no matter what. congrats sir @superstarrajini . #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry

Now the word #Thalaivar takes its iconic value itself & Welcome #Thalaiva @superstarrajini 🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/gEZzkwl2l4

Kollywood celebrities took to twitter to wish superstar Rajinikanth who has taken an important decision about his political entry. Rajini has decided to float a new party.