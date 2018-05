 »   »  அராஜகத்தின் புதிய உச்சம்: கார்த்திக் சுப்புராஜே கொந்தளித்து விட்டார்.. காலா சத்தத்தையே காணோம்!

There are venues available to open up wine shops in every street but it's tough to find venues for #NEET exams in TN?? Atrocity reaching new heights!! Strongly condemn this....



BUT.. From 'Ban NEET in TN' to 'Conduct NEET in TN'... whattey game..



Do our voices really matter? — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 4, 2018