 »   »  "மானநஷ்ட வழக்கு போடப்போறேன்.." - கயல் சந்திரன் அதிரடி பேட்டி!

English summary

'Kayal' Chandran is currently acting in the film 'Thittampottu thirudura koottam'. Prabhu Venkatachalam, former co-producer of this film, complained about Kayal Chandran. Kayal Chandran said, "I am the actor of this film and I do not have any cash transaction with Prabhu Venkatachalam, and I see this as a pretext to prevent my career growth. I will file a defamation case."