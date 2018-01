 »   »  சூர்யாவை கலாய்த்த விஜேக்களுக்கு செம டோஸ் விட்ட குஷ்பு

It does mot matter who is tall or short..fat or thin..fair or dark..what matters is how tall u r in ur deeds..how big u r in ur empathy..how fair u r in ur justification..shame on those who spoke of @Suriya_offl in such a demeaning way..shows ur insecurities n complex.. #apologise

English summary

