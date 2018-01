 »   »  தயவு செய்து பார்த்து, ஆதரவு கொடுங்க: ஜூலி ட்வீட்

Awaiting the release of MANNAR VAGAIYARA my first film debut as guest role. Kindly do watch and support

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actress Julie has tweeted that, 'Awaiting the release of MANNAR VAGAIYARA my first film debut as guest role. Kindly do watch and support'. Her debut movie is getting released tomorrow.