 »   »  கெஸ்ட் ஹவுஸில் வைத்து கசமுசா செய்த எழுத்தாளரின் பெயரை வெளியிட்ட ஸ்ரீ ரெட்டி #SriLeaks

I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail 🙏 legal action follows!!

English summary

Sri Reddy said in an interview that popular writer Kona Venkat sexually exploited her when she went to his guest house. She added that Venkat asked her to come to the guest house saying that he will introduce her to popular director VV Vinayak.