 »   »  'இந்தியன் 2' படத்துக்கு வசனம் யார் தெரியுமா.. சுஜாதா இடத்தை நிரப்பமுடியுமா?

English summary

Director Shankar's 'Indian 2' movie shooting is said to begin in August. Writer Lakshmi Saravanakumar to have written the dialogues for 'Indian 2'. Writer Jayamohan and Kabilan Vairamuthu are also writing the dialogues in this film.