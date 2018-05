 »   »  இது அடல்ட் காமெடி அல்ல 'போர்ன்' படம்: லட்சுமி ராமகிருஷ்ணன் விளாசல் #IAMK

Wish someone makes an adult comedy in the real sense !!! It will be nice for people to know that it can be done without resorting to body shaming, objectification & vulgarity!!!

understand that a mainstream porn movie got released yesterday and theatres are full!! Expected collections to cross the 15 Cr of #TIN , congratulations to the cast & crew of the film for responsible film making! #Hasini #Nandini & the long list of children may Bless you🙏

