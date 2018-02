 »   »  மணிரத்னம் போலவே மல்ட்டி ஸ்டாரர் படம் எடுக்கும் கௌதம் மேனன்... விடிவி 2-வில் முன்னணி நடிகர்கள்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Simbu and Trisha starring Gautham Menon's 'Vinnaithaandi varuvaaya' is a huge hit. Goutham menon will be directed second part of 'VTV'. Madhavan is acting as Karthick in this film, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar are acts as his friends.