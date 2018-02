 »   »  என் தம்பி இறந்துட்டான், அவன் ஹெல்மெட் அணிந்திருக்கலாம்: நடிகர் ஆதி கண்ணீர்

Love you a lot satish....Will miss you for life... Feels incomplete without you da... May you soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/s5Hvhf5GuK

English summary

Actor Aadhi's assistant Sathish passed away on february 19th. Aadhi wrote in his facebook post, 'Lost my younger brother #Satish....May his soul rest in peace...My life will never be the same witout him!! Learnt a lot from him...! He should have worn a helmet!!'