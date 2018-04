 »   »  எங்க தமிழ் பொண்ணுங்களுக்கு கண்ணியம் இருக்கு: எங்க வீட்டு மாப்பிள்ளையை விளாசிய விவேக்

Well said...atleast some one from film industry has the guts to talk against this cheap programs..

Enga Veetu Maapillai..Seriously? At times wen women(even an 8yr old) r taken 4 granted, showing der attitude in such poor light s atrocious They r shown as if marrying Mr Arya is y dey wer born for I m sure our tamil girls hav more dignity than dat Stop Exploitation 4 Gods sake

English summary

Lyricist Vivek blasted Arya's Enga Veetu Mappillai programme on twitter. He tweeted that,' Enga Veetu Maapillai..Seriously? At times wen women(even an 8yr old) r taken 4 granted, showing der attitude in such poor light s atrocious. They r shown as if marrying Mr Arya is y dey wer born for I m sure our tamil girls hav m